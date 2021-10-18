Short clip of Elden Ring gameplay has leaked online

A short, 27-second clip of gameplay footage from FromSoftware's upcoming Elden Ring has leaked online via the YouTube channel Games Anime. The video has since been removed and the channel closed by YouTube, but not before the footage started to spread across social media.

The clip showed a character wearing armour standing on a cliffside, looking at a tree that appeared to be glowing, before jumping across some rocks. Interestingly, it appears that you'll be able to do a standing jump rather than having to do a run-up as you do in Dark Souls. There's also a flock of Eagles that fly away from the character, leaving feathers behind when they do, which is a pretty nice touch.

Another fact to note is that, graphically, the game appears a little lacking. It's worth noting though that this footage is captured on last-gen Xbox One hardware, and the method of capturing the footage has lead to some degradation in quality. That hasn't stopped a number of people on the Elden Ring subreddit complaining, however.

Alleged Elden Ring footage from xbox One. pic.twitter.com/uaGbogXBrB — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 16, 2021

You can probably still find the footage floating around the subreddit or on Twitter, at least until it gets slapped with a takedown. Some folks have even worked out the footage was recorded on a small part of the landscape already shown off in the official gameplay reveal, so all-in-all, there's not a huge amount of new stuff to see here.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls and Sekiro developer From Software, and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game will feature character customization and a wide range of weapons and combat styles, much like Dark Souls - but it won't just be a direct clone.

The game will also be significantly longer than Dark Souls 4 and Sekiro and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline. We take from this that it'll be something more akin to Skyrim than Sekiro.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true From Software style. The game is set to release on the 21st of January 2022, on both PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.