Silent Hill is heading to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a fantastic, albeit downright horrifying game, and if you haven't yet had a chance to play it, you should check out. It needs five players to work well ideally, although you can match with strangers, and despite being nearly five years old now, it has regularly been kept up to date with new content.

The way the game works is that four players must stay out of sight and restore generators to make their escape from any given map, all while the killer tries to hunt them down. It's quite intense and hard to describe; we really should do a livestream of it one of these days.

The latest update will see the Silent Hill series crossover with the game, which is rather fitting and will see a brand new map set in Midwich Elementary School, a new survivor, and a new killer, Pyramid Head.

Midwich, in particular, will feature, according to the blurb, blood-stained walls, rusty chains, and a "sense that things have gone horribly wrong." That sounds like good, wholesome, family fun.

All in all, it sounds like a great new content addon and will be released on the 16th of June. Maybe we'll be able to get that livestream sorted by then.