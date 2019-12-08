Silent Hill's Domain Name is currently up for sale

It's rare for game publishers or developers to let their domain names lapse, but this seems to be the case for Konami who have let the game's official domain name, silenthill.com, go into redemption and up for resale.

Konami have pretty much abandoned the series at this point, for reasons nobody is quite sure of, but even so, it's quite strange for them to let such a valuable domain name go. It's also a sure-fire sign that Konami have zero plans for SIlent Hill any time soon.

The domain name is currently on sale for $9,835, so a hefty sum, which isn't too surprising. The domain name expired back in August, and has gone through the entire redemption process, which takes at least 2-3 months, so this isn't a mistake, Konami have let the domain go intentionally.

It seems like a strange move to me, letting the domain go is effectively letting go of the brand, something I can't understand, even if there are no plans for future games right now. If Konami did change their minds in the future, it's now going to cost them a lot more money to get the domain back.