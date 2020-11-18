Skater XL is bringing full mod support to consoles in December

Skater XL developer Easy Day Studios have announced that the game will be getting full integrated mod support in December, and not only will it be coming to PC, mod support will also be landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Skater XL has a huge focus on player creativity and customization, with an emphasis on player-created skate parks and custom boards. It'll be the first game to integrate true cross-platform modding, allowing modders and gamers to easily create and share content across all platforms.

This is a huge leap forward for mod support on consoles, and it's all powered by mod.io, a platform designed to enable developers to easily implement mod support in their games on any platform. The platform already enables mods on Xbox for Space Engineers, and cross-platform mod support is also on the way for SnowRunner in the near future, thanks to the mod.io platform.



“Skater XL has always been driven by its passionate community, and we have been blown away by the creativity and technical abilities of our devoted group of mod creators,” states Dain Hedgpeth, Co-Founder at Easy Day Studios. “To be able to introduce these mods to players on all platforms is a huge step forward, not just for Skater XL, but for games evolving towards being open, creative platforms.”

As you can see from the trailer above, the first update coming in December will make custom maps and gear for Skater XL available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game's developers, Easy Day Studios, promise that there'll be a steady stream of new maps and gear following once the feature launches, and you can see three of these in the trailer, notably;

Riverfern - Created by Taitjames from Sydney, Australia, this map features a mash-up of real-life skate spots found in the land down under.

Quebec Skate Plaza - Created by AlexLaskka from Quebec City, Canada, this map is a highly accurate replica of the well-known skate park found in the great white north.

Applewood Park - Created by ROARTEX89 from Kent, England, this map caters to all skating styles with huge stair sets, its own skatepark, hubba ledges, techy manual pads and more.

Skater XL mod support is coming in December, but the game is currently available on Steam, Xbox One and PS4.