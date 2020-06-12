Skill-based matchmaking dropped from Destiny 2 PvP

As the Season of Arrivals gets underway, changes are afoot for Destiny 2, and this time it's the turn of the majority of PvP modes, with Bungie, confirming they've removed skill-based matchmaking in all playlists except Elimination, Survival, and Survival: Freelance.

According to Bungie, the change is in response to player feedback and will shorten the queue times for these modes, and improve the quality of connections in matches. They also stated that it will "play into the strengths of Crucible being a bombastic, frenetic action game."

The changes to The Crucible matchmaking have already gone live, with Bungie stating they'll monitor the situation and make adjustments if needed.

Bungie also discussed a bug it's found in the game that lets you equip all current Charged with Light armor mods on Season of the Worthy armor pieces, even if you haven't acquired them previously. They'll be letting it slide, however, until their next hotfix is released.