Skull and Bones has been delayed for a SIXTH time in as many years

In news that probably comes as a surprise to nobody at this point, Ubisoft has confirmed that Skull and Bones, its chronically late attempt to capitalise on the Pirates of the Caribbean fad that was popular last decade, has been delayed for a SIXTH time in as many years since it was first announced way back at E3 2017.

To follow the timeline precisely, the game was originally slated to release in the fall of 2018. That soon fell back to 2019, then 2020, then 2021.... until eventually, Ubisoft settled on November of 2022. In practice, though, that was pushed back until March 9th, 2023. Today, that date is slipping back to sometime later in 2023 or even 2024.

When it does release, it will be what Ubisoft is calling a "playable beta," which also doesn't fill me with confidence. The game appears to be stuck in development hell. However, Ubisoft states that “the additional time has already paid off and brought impressive improvements to its quality, which has been confirmed by recent playtests."

“We believe players will be positively surprised by its evolution. We have decided to postpone its release in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness. Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24.”

The wording suggests sometime after April but is somewhat non-committal. It's not the only bad news that Ubisoft is facing right now either, with the company stating that it's "facing major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles that can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models."

Personally, I feel that Skull and Bones has missed the boat, if you pardon the pun. While I'm a huge fan of Sea of Thieves, I feel like the pirate craze spawned by the aforementioned Pirates of the Caribbean movies (and Assassin's Creed: Black Flag which spawned this mess) has long gone.

We'll be sure to post any updates as we learn them.