Skyblivion mod is bringing Oblivion to Skyrim's engine and has a release date

Skyblivion, a project by TESRenewal Group to bring The Elder Scrolls V: Oblivion into the Skyrim engine while also giving it the required modernisation, has been given a release date.

The mod has been in development since 2012 and will bring the entire map from Oblivion into the game along with all of its quests, NPCs, voice acting and more, all enhanced to take advantage of the more modern Skyrim engine. It even includes content from the DLC for Oblivion that was never released.

The release date is accompanied by a new trailer showcasing the mod, but if you were expecting the release to be sometime soon, then unfortunately, you may be waiting just a little bit longer yet...

The team confirmed that the mod will be releasing in 2025, although given the scope of the project, it's completely understandable. In any case, it's still likely to arrive way before The Elder Scrolls VI...

In the meantime, Bethesda's next RPG, Starfield, is looking set to release at some point in the first half of this year, so hopefully, that'll give you plenty of RPG goodness to keep you entertained for at least some of that wait.