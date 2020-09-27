Skyblivion mod shows off progress in latest developer diary

The Skyblivion mod team has released a new developer diary showcasing its efforts to rebuild Oblivion using the engine from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and, quite frankly, it looks stunning.

The mod aims to port Oblivion into the version of the Creation Engine utilized by Skyrim, complete with quests and enhanced visuals, audio, and more. It's been in development since 2012, and despite the impressive progress we see below, it still has a long way to go.

This is truly a mod project of an impressive scale, especially when you consider it's not just a direct port - indeed, the team is working hard to bring up to date a lot of the flaws of Oblivion, such as the automatically generated areas of the landscape, by re-modeling and re-creating it using the latest tools.

In fact, this feels a lot more like a remaster than a direct porting to a new engine, with a much-improved UI compared to the original oblivion, and all the features and advantages you'd come to expect from the Skyrim engine, along with Oblivion's own gameplay mechanics such as Spellcrafting and underwater combat.

Three'll even be some original music added to complement the original Oblivion soundtrack, mainly to complement the exploration background music that already existed in the game, to add more depth.

You can follow the project and even get involved if you have the skills over on the official website.