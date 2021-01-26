Skyblivion update video shows off environments and quests

The Skyblivion mod team has released a new video showcasing its efforts to rebuild Oblivion using the engine from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and this time around we get a closer look at the amazing environments and there are even some working quests to show off.

The mod aims to port Oblivion into the version of the Creation Engine utilized by Skyrim, complete with quests and enhanced visuals, audio, and more. It's been in development since 2012.

The team have finally started adding the first of Oblivion's 200+ quests into the port, which is a major step forward for the project. The trailer above is nearly 20 minutes long and goes into a lot of detail on the progress the team have made so far.

We also get a close look at the stunning landscapes, as well as some really nice new interiors and even a look at the redesigned caverns.

The quest features is a Revenge Served Cold, which was a pretty minor side-quest in Oblivion. It's a basic quest that sees you simply head off to kill some goblins and return with an amulet, which is likely why it was chosen, but it's still impressive to see this working complete with dialogue.