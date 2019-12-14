Skyrim is coming to The Elder Scrolls Online

Zenimax Online Studios revealed a new chapter to The Elder Scrolls Online at The Game Awards, and it seems that the next destination of online adventurers will be the dark heart of Skyrim, apparently.

There won't be more details until January 16th next year, where the company promise a reveal livestream. They did hint though that it'll be the next major event, being a "year-long adventure and Chapter", which makes sense now the Season of the Dragon draws to a close.

You can check out the reveal in the video above, which also highlights the end of the Season of the Dragon in a nice little cinematic movie.

Skyrim is looking really nice in the cinematic, and it'll be interesting to explore the new areas and changes. Stay tuned to GameFront for more news on the reveal when it happens in the new year.