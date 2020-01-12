Skywind Project releases new development update

The team over at the Skywind project, which aims to re-create the world of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in the much more modern Skyrim engine, have released a new development video which shows off a lot of the progress made and new features in the mod.

It's been a while since we last heard from the Skywind team, but they're back with brand new environments to show off, and it's as you'd expect to a really, really high standard.

Unlike the original, the port to Skyrim also allows for some new features such as fast travel and the addition of quest markers, but the team have stated that they intend to remain true to the original Morrowind experience, and keep the gameplay designed in such a way that you could easily play with these features turned off;

The Skywind team are looking for recruits if you're interested in volunteering, including new concept artists and members for their QA team, as well as project managers and level design artists - they're even looking for some audio editors to do some work on dialogue for the game.

You can find out more over on the official Skywind site.