Skywind's mod team need your help to complete the project

The team over at the Skywind project, which aims to re-create the world of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in the much more modern Skyrim engine, are looking for help to get the mod completed, and have also released a new development video showing off the team's latest progress.

The team are appealing to volunteers to help out as a lot of the game's sound design, 3D modelling and voice acting are still incomplete, so the team are looking to recruit a lot of volunteers. As such the mod is a long, long way from completion as it stands. If you think you have the skills and would be interested in helping out, you can head here to apply, and even if you're not a coder or artist, you can still potentially help with things like voice acting or QA testing.



We also got some more positive news in the form of the latest development video, which shows off a load a load more of Morrowind, from settlements to dungeons, and everything in between. Once again it looks like great progress, with VIvec City now completed, and a hundred+ dungeons also now fully ported over to the Skyrim engine. Progress is also continuing a-pace on the Velothi tombs, and the team will soon be moving onto re-creating Daedric ruins.



