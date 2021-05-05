Sledgehammer Games is working on the next Call of Duty

Activision has confirmed that Sledgehammer Games are working on the next Call of Duty game, after months of speculation and rumor.

The news was confirmed during Activision's quarterly earnings call, with Sledgehammer slated to work on the next game in the franchise, while continuing to provide support on Black Ops - Cold War. This will be the first game headed by Sledgehammer since Call of Duty: WWII back in 2017.

Activision president and COO Dan Alegre stated that "we are very excited for this year's premium Call of Duty release, development is being led by Sledgehammer Games. The game is looking great and on track for its Fall release." He also confirmed that the new game was also going to "integrate with and enhance" Call of Duty: Warzone, in a similar manner to Modern Warfare and Black Ops - Cold War.

The new game will feature both single and multiplayer modes, along with a new co-op mode, although the setting of the new game wasn't discussed. It's rumoured that the new game is codenamed "Vanguard", and may also be set during the Second World War.