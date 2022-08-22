Slime Rancher 2 launches into early access on September 22nd

The sequel to Slime Rancher, the wildly gelatinous blob farming simulator-em-up, will be coming to early access on Steam, Epic Games Store and PC Games Pass next month.

You'll once again take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau, tasked with building your ranch, managing your farm, and collecting sparkling slime to sell in order to build your operation.

Where things differ this time will be the setting, this time being set on a new location known as Rainbow Island (presumably unrelated to the 1987 Taito arcade game) - this basically translates to a totally different visual style for the game, and my word, it looks pretty.

There'll of course be new slimes to collect, and you'll also be able to cross-breed these new slimes with the originals to create your own unique breeds, much as you could in the original.

Slime Rancher 2 will have a limited selection of content at first, with the developer Monomi Park stating that it will launch with "a big world to explore, many different slimes to collect and combine, and an introduction to the game story and the mystery behind Rainbow Island."

You'll be able to grab the game in early access on September 22nd from Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PC Games Pass.