Sniper Elite 5 releasing on Xbox Games Pass day one in 2022

Sniper Elite 5 is coming and was confirmed to be launching as a day-one Xbox Games Pass title when it was announced during the [email protected] Livestream yesterday.

It'll be released on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms (both on Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store) but will be included on Xbox Games Pass from day one, which is no doubt how many people are going to pick this one up.

There's a trailer showing off the new game too, which will feature a crew of US Rangers in Brittany, France, who have been sent to weaken a fortified Second World War stronghold. They soon discover a secret Nazi operation, though, and you'll soon find yourself in the midst of the action in an attempt to stop them.

The developers talk about building a "living, immersive environment" by using photogrammetry, a method that captures real-world environments and converts them into digital ones. Co-op play will be improved upon this time around, with players now able to share items, give orders, and heal each other for the first time.

There's also a new PvP system allowing you to invade another campaign ala Dark Souls as an Axis sniper, which should be interesting. Finally, the kill cam has had some improvements too, with developer Rebellion stating that "Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, ripping a new path through enemy bodies."

Sounds gruesome. The game is set to release at some point during 2022, but we'll be sure to update you with any further details as we learn them.