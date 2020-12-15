SnowRunner Mod Support on PS4 and Xbox One arrives today

SnowRunner, the hugely successful sequel to Spintires and MudRunner, has treated console players to an early Christmas present today with the launch of full mod support on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

The update, which drops today, allows console players to access and download mods that have previously only been available on the PC version. The full selection of mods won't be immediately available, as mods uploaded for the game must be pre-approved before appearing on consoles. Still, the developers, Focus Home Interactive, promise "a steady flow of new mods as we work with modders to keep bringing them from the huge selection already available on PC."

Today’s the day, SnowRunners! Mods have arrived on PS4 and Xbox One!



We’re so excited to bring the community’s endless creativity to consoles.



Full announcement and Patch Notes: https://t.co/PjKzCcZtCQ pic.twitter.com/U3N5X0ipAj — SnowRunner (@PlaySnowRunner) December 15, 2020

Mods for SnowRunner are powered by mod.io, a cross-platform alternative to Steam Workshop that allows developers to easily share UGC and mods across platforms, including PC, consoles and mobile. The service already powers console mods for Space Engineers, with Skater XL also bringing mods to console this week thanks to the innovative new platform.

Modding has been a huge success for SnowRunner on mod.io, with over 20,000 downloads every day, ranging from new vehicles to brand new maps and environments. To access mods on console, players will need to register a mod.io account and authenticate using the new "mod browser" within the game.

It's amazing to see mod support is starting to become not just possible, but accessible, for game developers on consoles. With two games this week alone bringing mods to both PS4 and Xbox One, I'm pretty excited to see what's next!





Editorial Note: mod.io is a sister company of DBolical Pty Ltd, the parent organization of GameFront