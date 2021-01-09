Soar through the Night City sky with this Cyberpunk 2077 mod

If there's one thing I am disappointed about in Cyberpunk 2077, other than the various bugs, of course, it's the lack of controllable flying cars. Perhaps it is my imagination, but I am sure we were promised this would be a thing...

But if like me, you still have desires to explore Night City from the air, this new Freefly mod is just the ticket. It allows you to fly around the ma freely like Superman. It acts more like a noclip or free camera mode, but it's pretty sweet nonetheless.

In fact, it may even come in handy for getting out of some quest breaking bugs. The mod uses Cyberengine Tweaks to work, so you'll need to grab that too.