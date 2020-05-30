Sonic The Hedgehog Movie is officially getting a sequel

If you've seen the Sonic The Hedgehog movie and stuck around for the after-credits scenes, it might not come as a total surprise to hear there's a second movie in the works, however, it wasn't official, and a sequel would heavily depend on the success at the first.

Success wasn't certain at all; the character's original design, as seen in the first trailer for the film, came under intense criticism, leading to the movie being delayed while the Sonic Mania crew came in to save the day. In the end, though, it seems that hard work paid off, as the film did gangbusters, especially given it released right around the time COVID started kicking off.

As such Variety is now reporting that a sequel has officially been greenlighted, with the original writing team back on board. There's no word yet on casting, or what the story might entail, but indeed, entail it might if you know what I mean.



Also, they should release it on a Tuesday. It'll be the only opportunity to have another Sonic 2sday. Just sayin'.