Sons of the Forest outpaced Hogwarts Legacy in its first 24 hours

Endnight Games recently launched its new cooperative survival horror game, Sons of the Forest, the aptly named sequel to The Forest. The game sold over two million copies within the first 24 hours of its Early Access release, marking an impressive milestone for the developer. Endnight took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement, thanking players who joined them on their journey and teasing exciting new content to come in the coming weeks.

Sons of the Forest has garnered attention and praise for its unique take on the survival and crafting game genre. Despite having a significantly smaller marketing budget than some of its competitors, the game has already surpassed the player count of the behemoth Hogwarts Legacy on Steam, peaking at 411,999 players compared to Hogwarts Legacy's peak of 306,615 players.

Hey Everyone,



Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



the team endnight — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023

The success of Sons of the Forest is particularly noteworthy considering the game's predecessor, The Forest, was also a surprise hit when it was released by the small four-person team at Endnight, thanks to its unique approach to survival and crafting games.

The game starts with you heading into the forest as part of a task force sent to rescue a wealthy family. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse as your helicopter is shot down and the character crash lands on one of several possible locations. As you struggle to get up, you're attacked by someone wielding a gun, leaving you dazed and confused.

Survival is a key theme throughout Sons of the Forest, and you must constantly balance their needs for food, warmth, and shelter against the dangers posed by the game's hostile environment. The game presents a variety of challenges, from gathering resources and building structures to fending off dangerous creatures and other enemies.

As you progress through Sons of the Forest, you'll encounter a wide range of new challenges and obstacles. From traversing treacherous terrain to battling deadly monsters, the game offers a truly immersive and exciting survival experience.

Sons of the Forest is available now on Steam Early Access for just $30.