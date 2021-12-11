1,222 ONLINE

Sony acquires God of War studio Valkyrie Entertainment

Please wait...

Published by FileTrekker 2 days ago , last updated 2 days ago

Sony is adding another developer to the PlayStation Studios portfolio, announcing the acquisition of Valkyrie Entertainment, one of the co-developers of the God of War franchise.

The news was broken by Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, who stated that Valkyrie is "making invaluable contributions" to key PlayStation franchises, with the studio already deep into assisting development on God of War: Ragnarok.

Interestingly, however, the studio-for-hire has also done work with a number of Xbox Game Studios titles including Forza Motorsport 7, Halo Infinite, and State of Decay 2. Presumably they'll be focusing exclusively on Sony related work going forward.

Valkyrie joins a number of developers including Housemarque (Returnal), Bluepoint (Demon's Souls remake), and Nixxes, the developers of a number of PC ports, with Sony's strategy apparently to buy up and grow smaller, work-for-hire studios, rather than buy up big names as others such as Microsoft and Tencent appear to be doing.


Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!