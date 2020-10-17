Sony closes down the PS3, PSP and Vita web stores

Sony has confirmed that it plans to stop the sales of PlayStation 3, PSP, and PS Vita games through its web store in preparation for the launch of PS5 later this year.

The news had already been sent out to developers, but Sony has now sent a notification to gamers letting them know that games for these platforms will no longer be available to purchase online. The good news is, however, that games will still be available to purchase through the consoles themselves.

The reason or the change is the new PS web store that will launch ahead of the PlayStation 5 on the 21st of October - with backwards compatibility with the older games no longer considered a priority.

Given the age of the consoles, it's not a huge issue for me, especially given you can still buy games on the console itself, which is what I normally do anyway. Perhaps more surprising is the news that themes and avatars for the PS4 will also be dropped from the new web store, but again will be available on the console itself.

The new store will also drop the wishlist feature, for whatever reason. The new web store will launch on the 21st of October.