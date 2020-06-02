Sony has postponed their PlayStation 5 event

Sony was due to hold a PlayStation 5 event this Thursday but has taken the decision to delay the event in light of current world events, with the company confirming the news on Twitter.

Sony stated that they wanted to allow time for "more important voices to be heard." The delay is in support of #BlackLivesMatter and ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Demonstrations have taken place across the United States and the world which has resulted in further police violence against protestors. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Mobile's latest season has also been delayed, along with Electronic Arts who have also delayed Madden NFL 21's announcement.