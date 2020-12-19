Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from digital store and issues refunds

Following less-than-desirable results, Sony has decided to pull CyberPunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 gamers while also offering a full refund upon request. Many gamers have been looking forward to the release of the PS5 which has been praised for its next-gen hardware which for Cyberpunk, by all accounts, is an absolute must.



Next-gen games being released for previous gen consoles is not really a new concept; Peter Jackson's King Kong, Splinter Cell: Double Agent, and Call of Duty 3, for example, were originally advertised as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 games but saw releases on the vanilla Xbox console.



And despite the obvious differences in quality and performance, there are likely many console gamers who were spending months looking forward to playing a title that has seen a hectic timeline of development without having to shell out the money for a brand new console.



At the end of the day, however, I'm sure we would all prefer having the finished product than dealing with any glitches due to incompatibilities and backwards-compatibility. And the aforementioned refund is a nice move by Sony.



Will you be refunding Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments below.