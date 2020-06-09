Sony reschedules PlayStation 5 event for Thursday

Sony's postponed PS5 event has officially been rescheduled for this coming Thursday, June 11th at 1 pm Pacific, or 9 pm BST, and promising to show us a look at the future of gaming on the new console.

Sony was due to hold a PlayStation 5 event last Thursday but decided to delay the event in light of world events. Sony stated that they wanted to allow time for "more important voices to be heard." The delay was in support of #BlackLivesMatter and ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

As for what to expect from the event, we hope a few games reveal, hopefully, exclusive as well as multi-platform, but more importantly, some details on the hardware. Already it's got people talking, the exciting approach to SSD storage caused a bust-up between Epic's Tim Sweeney and Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips this past week.

One game rumored is Resident Evil 8, with leaker AestheticGamer stating that it'll be first-person and will feature occult themes.

There are no details on where to watch yet, but it's likely to feature on both Twitch and YouTube.