Sony reveals PlayStation 5 design and upcoming games

Anticipation has been building for the next generation of consoles, namely the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and Sony gave us the best insight yet into how it's shaping up with their reveal event last night.

While we knew what the new controller would look like, we finally got a look at the console itself during the event. It's been met with mixed responses among our community. I personally like the design, although some have compared it to a 'pimped up Wii.'

I think it looks much better on its side rather than in the tower profile, though, as you can see from the second image below. I'm not sure why it needs those fins on the top / right-hand side, though, they seem to just waste footprint.

Overall though I appreciate the design aesthetic, and it looks like it'll fit nicely into most modern home entertainment setups. It's a big chassis compared to the Xbox Series X, though, despite not being significantly more powerful on paper.

Some games were also revealed for the console at the event, and they look visually stunning, or at least, as much as possible on a 1080p livestream with a low bitrate. The event showed off Gran Turismo 7, which looks amazing, and an update to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales which looks graphically impressive too.

The big news is Resident Evil VIII, which will be known as Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the events of VII, it'll see Ethan Winters return along with Chris Redfield, as they end up fighting for survival in a snow-covered village.





It'll feature a first-person perspective and there's a new trailer, above, showing off the visuals, witches and werewolves. It looks like a pretty intense survival horror, to say the least

It'll be heading to the PS5 in 2021, according to Capcom, but will also release on Xbox Series X and PC.