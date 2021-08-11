Space Station Tycoon Early Access Update & Release Date

Ever wanted to own your own Space Station and build the best one possible? This is the game for you! The game is set in the year 3000 and we have expanded across our galaxy and beyond. Our economy booms and entrepreneurs have gone from creating 10-minute space flights to literally space flights across the universe. Unlock your creative and entrepreneurial spirit and build the best space station you can.

The game sets you not only against the economy but it makes you attract customers based on what your space station provides as well as having to fight off space pirates that want to take what you have built or destroy it.

The early access update has brought about new civilian missions, repair drones, station security assessments, machine gun defence turrets, escape rods, radars and even galactic shrines.

There is currently a 25% discount on the game on which ends on the 16th August so if you're interested be sure to check out the games Steam store page here.