Spellbreak is releasing on the 3rd of September

Spellbreak is a new free-to-play battle royale game, with a fantasy setting, and it's officially releasing on the 3rd of September.

The game has had a series of betas already, but the official release date was confirmed last night during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, and along with it came a brand new trailer showcasing what we can expect.

I find it difficult to get excited about Battle Royale's these days, after all, they're becoming a-dime-a-dozen, but this one looks intriguing if for no other reason than the setting. It's clearly going after Fortnite's audience though from the vibe.



Where it sets itself apart is the various magical powers you can leverage, with fire, ice, wind, or electricity gauntlets for example. You can also combine them for unique combinations of these powers, which is interesting to see - for example, mixing ice and fire will give you a wall of water you can launch towards your enemies. Flaming boulders falling from the sky? Sure, why not.

Spellbreak is officially launching as a free-to-play game on the 3rd of September, exclusively on the Epic Games Store and consoles.