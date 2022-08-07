Spider-Man Remastered PC screenshots have leaked online

The release of Spider-Man Remastered on PC is less than a week away, but if you're just too excited to see all that extra graphical fidelity that the PC Master Race enjoys, then some screenshots have now leaked online through both Twitter and Reddit.

The first screenshot, courtesy of Twitter, shows off the settings menus and key-mapping menus, both critical features for PC players. You'll be pleased to know that you'll be able to reassign keys freely, and there'll be plenty of graphics options to tweak, including ray-traced reflections, and the ability to turn off certain effects like motion blur and chromatic aberration, which aren't everyone's cup of tea.





The next screenshots leaked via Reddit show off the game on an ultrawide display, something I'm personally stoked about, although it doesn't seem like they have the graphics settings beyond mid-high. Still, if you're curious to see what the ultrawide experience will look like, here's a side-on first idea.



There's also a bunch more screenshots doing the rounds on Reddit. According to the official system specs, if you're rocking a 3080 or RX 6950 XT then you should be able to play at Ultimate Ray Tracing graphics settings, but it seems like there's plenty of configurable options for those on lower-end cards.

The game will release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12th.