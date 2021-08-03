Splitgate is still struggling to meet the surge in player numbers

Splitgate, a game which I can only describe as Portal meets Unreal Tournament, has already been pushed back from its expected release date due to the team needing to overhaul the game's server infrastructure due to surging player demand, but now the team are finding that the fix isn't quite as simple as buying 'more servers' to deal with the huge increase in demand.

Indeed, the game is proving to be a victim of its own success right now, with the game regularly blasting past the 50,000 concurrent player mark. The small studio simply haven't been able to meet demand as a result, despite the game still being in Early Access, and some players are waiting over 90 minutes just to get into a match.

Wait times are currently at least 90 minutes. We know this is not ideal.



Here is Olly explaining why we can’t just buy more servers. These things take time! We are making good progress but unfortunately wait times are going be long while we are in BETA. https://t.co/uJq1YBEONS — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 1, 2021

The game is currently in Early Access and the release has now been pushed back until August. The game's beta will continue until then, though. "Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us," said 1047 CEO Ian Proulx. "With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth."

The studio's need to ramp up server capacity is now the biggest challenge that the game is facing, but the good news is that the studio has now secured $10 million in funding to help resolve the demand issue and expand the game's development team. "We’re excited for Human Capital to lead this latest funding round," Proulx added. "In addition to providing capital necessary to increase server capacity and stability, they’ll help build the engineering team we need to create the best possible game for our players."

The exact release date in August is yet to be confirmed.