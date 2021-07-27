Splitgate's final release date pushed back due to server problems

Splitgate, a game which I can only describe as Portal meets Unreal Tournament, has been pushed back from its expected release date of, well, today, due to the team needing to overhaul the game's server infrastructure due to surging player demand.

The game is currently in Early Access and the release has now been pushed back until August. The game's beta will continue until then, though. "Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us," said 1047 CEO Ian Proulx. "With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth."





The studio's need to ramp up server capacity is now the biggest challenge that the game is facing, but the good news is that the studio has now secured $10 million in funding to help resolve the demand issue and expand the game's development team. "We’re excited for Human Capital to lead this latest funding round," Proulx added. "In addition to providing capital necessary to increase server capacity and stability, they’ll help build the engineering team we need to create the best possible game for our players."

The beta will be returning at some stage today, prior to the game's launch next month. When the game does finally release, there'll be three new maps to enjoy, along with new features and customization. It's probably wise to delay it too, for now, if you've already got access to the game, nothing is lost, and it's never great to see a game struggle due to server capacity on it's launch day.

The exact release date in August is yet to be confirmed, though.