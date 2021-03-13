Square Enix will reveal new Life is Strange game next week

I truly love Life is Strange. I didn't think I'd be all that into the series when I first picked it up, but the characters, storyline and branching paths are truly captivating, especially in the second one, and although it always ultimately boils down to the same few outcomes, the many different ways to have the story unfold is truly fascinating.

I'm pretty hyped for the Square Enix showcase next week then, which will show off a new Life is Strange game, along with details on Marvel's Avengers, Outriders, and Balan Wonderworld.

NEW CAST. NEW POWER. NEW STORY.



Catch the World Premiere of the next #LifeisStrange game on March 18th 10PM PDT/5PM GMT at #SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/43qaWcUZ8U — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) March 11, 2021

The news was confirmed by the official Life is Strange Twitter account, who confirmed there'll be a "New cast. New power. New story." in Season 3. The first two games are only peripherally related, so it isn't a surprise to hear that it'll be an entirely new cast and gimmick this time around, although they obviously stopped short of revealing just what that would be, exactly. Let the guessing games begin.

And in yet more good news for me, there's also going to be some representation from Tomb Raider, but just exactly what that'll look like we aren't sure. We do know that it's the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider though, so it's a good time to announce a new game, or at least I hope it is. I really adore the Tomb Raider reboot series and really would love to see a fourth.

The Square Enix Showcase gets underway next week, on the 18th of March. at 10am PDT or 5pm GMT.