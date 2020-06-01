Stadia, the cloud streaming service from Google that promised to revolutionize gaming, "overpromised" and failed to deliver, according to Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Zelnick stated that he felt the launch of Stradia had "been slow," during an address to the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. He went to say that;

I think there was some overpromising on what the technology could deliver and some consumer disappointment as a result.

Stadia differs from other cloud streaming platforms int hat it isn't based on traditional PC architecture; instead, games most be ported explicitly to the platform, which Google claims will result in more optimized games and better performance.

Players did notice that several games perform just as well and, in some cases worse than, their PC counterparts. Promised enhancements, such as more concurrent players in GRID, while interesting, are admittedly a little underwhelming as benefits go...

Zelnick also stated that the size of the audience did not meet expectations. Three of Take-Two's games were available on Stadia at launch, but that this made minimal impact on the player base for those games.

The belief that streaming was going to be transformative was based on a view that there were loads of people who had an interest in interactive entertainment, really wanted to pay for it, but just didn't want to have a console. I'm not sure that turned out to be the case.

While a pretty damning assessment, this does not mean Take-Two will be abandoning the platform, with Zelnick stating that the company will "support high-quality streaming services." However, he added the caveat that the business model had to "make sense," so only time will tell.