STALKER 2 will be one of the first games built in Unreal Engine 5

Stalker 2 will be one of the first games to use the next generation of Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology, with the game being built in UE5, according to a new tweet from the game's developers, GSC Game World.

This will make Stalker 2 one of the first games to use the new engine, and it's a pretty big title for UE5 to make a splash with. The game is a long-awaited sequel to the original Stalker trilogy of games, and it's one that fans of the series have been waiting a long, long time for.

Hey @UnrealEngine,

Feel free to mention we're running on UE5 🤝 https://t.co/GLXdLM5YoV — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) August 11, 2021

UE5 was announced last year, but it won't be available publicly until early next year. Stalker 2 was originally believed to be built on UE4, so it seems likely that the switch is now being made in co-operating with Epic Games, given the engine is not yet publicly released. This may also explain why Stalker 2's release date is set for April 2022, as it may indicate the game has been ported from UE4 to UE5 mid-way through development.

But one thing is for sure, Stalker 2 is a graphically stunning game from the material we've seen so far, and UE5 promises to bring us next-generation graphics.