Latest Star Citizen Free-Fly event lets you try every ship

There's yet another "Free-Fly" event coming up for Star Citizen, which lets players try the game and various ships for free, but this time with a twist, as rather than just a selection of ships, every ship in the game will be free to try.

The event starts tomorrow, November 24th and runs runs right through to the 5th of December, giving you nearly two weeks to give every ship in the game a test drive.





They won't all be available in one go, though. There'll be a schedule of different ships available each day, with the Anvil Aerospace ships being free to try on November 24th, and Roberts Space Industries on November 25th, for example. Check out the full schedule here.

CitizenCon is being held today in Manchester, UK, my home town interestingly enough. You can catch the full event over on Twitch to get the latest news on the game, including the new "Welcome Hub" - which will make the game easier for new players to get started.