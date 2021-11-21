Star Citizen has reached $400 million in crowdfunding

Star Citizen is still technically unreleased and in development, albeit available to play right now in beta, but that hasn't stopped it netting over $400,000,000 in crowdfunding to date, making it one of the highest-grossing games of all time, in a weird sort of way.

The game doesn't make sales in the traditional sense, instead, access to the game is currently offered by backing the project. That hasn't stopped the game from becoming hugely popular, and it even has its own convention, CitizenCon, already.

The game seems to be going from strength to strength, indeed, last year the game had raised up to $250 Million in backing, meaning the game has netted nearly double the total amount of crowdfunding in the last year alone.... indeed, the funding raised so far surpasses the development budget of GTA V, to put it in perspective.

Have you backed Star Citizen? Let us know in the comments below!