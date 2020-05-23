Star Citizen holding 11 day free fly event

There's another free fly event underway for Star Citizen, allowing you to try out the game entirely for free until the first of June, with different ships available to try every day.

New and existing players will get the chance to fly a different ship as they rotate throughout the event, which is now underway. This one focuses on the newly launched UEE Navy ships, part of the Invictus Launch Week, and anyone can try the ships out regardless of if they've purchased it or not.

Get ready for Invictus Launch Week and plan your test flights in advance with the free-fly schedule.



Details: https://t.co/f1KfIe0yvw pic.twitter.com/VYpCV8j0oT — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) May 18, 2020

You can check out the full schedule for the event using the Tweet above, and you can also browse the Hologram Hall within the game to see the vessels currently in production.

The game can be downloaded from the game's official website, and new players should check out the welcome center to get themselves orientated with the game and sign up for an account.

Star Citizen has faced some heat from players lately due to changes to the game's roadmap pushing back long-awaited features. Given it's the largest crowd-funded game ever, and has been in development for many, many years, it's sort of understandable.