Star Trek: Armada, Elite Force, Bridge Commander & more now on GOG

We predicted this well over a week ago, and it turns out we were bang on the money - a bunch of classic, and frankly fantastic, Star Trek games have now been re-released on GOG, and it's about time too if you ask me.

A number of classic Trek games, including Star Trek Armada 1 & Armada 2, Star Trek Bridge Commander, and Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force and Elite Force 2 are all now available to buy, and the best part is our huge collection of mods for each of these games are ready and waiting for you, should you be looking to mix things up a little from the vanilla gameplay.

It's good timing too, with today being Star Trek Day, so named because the original series debuted on the 8th of September, 1966. All of these classic games are now working on Windows 10 and 11, and the single-player, and local multiplayer functionality, all still work. The master servers for the online portions of these games have long since gone, but there's mods and community alternatives that we might be able to help with, so pop into our Discord server.

These games are still some of the most popular on GameFront for modders, despite not being available to purchase digitally anywhere before now. I'm personally pretty excited to see these get an official home. I own all of them except Away Team, and frankly, they're all stonkingly good Trek games.

Which classic Trek game is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!