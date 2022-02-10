Star Wars 1313: Unseen Boba Fett Footage Released

Showcased in 2013 at E3, Star Wars: 1313 was going to be an action hit game that put you in touch with the likes of Boba Fett and showed you a totally different part of the Star Wars universe. You can see the E3 demo here and reminisce about hoping for a release date soon:



The game development then took a turn for the worst and it was never released. It seem as though in the demo we see a character that is different from the gameplay footage. Whether that is a side mission or the game changed to focus on a Boba Fett style character or maybe it's just our character with armour on is something of a mystery and only a developer could comment on. Although, since the winding down of the game we've had the Mandalorian and now The Book of Boba Fett coming to our screens in a huge swathe of bounty hunter content. The Vault has been working on collecting bits and pieces of information left from the old developer and have recently released this unseen gameplay for what they deem to be is Boba Fett: