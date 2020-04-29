Star Wars Battlefront 2's final update has arrived

The Battle of Scarif is the latest content update for Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and will sadly be it's last, with EA confirming that the game is now finally "complete."

The update is based on Rogue One and will focus on the original Star Wars trilogy, with Tattoine, Yavin 4, and the Death Star 2 all featuring, in addition to Scarif, of course. It will see Supremacy battles fought exclusively on the ground, with Scarif and Crait also being added to the Heroes vs. Villians mode.





The MC85 Star Cruiser and First Order Star Destroyer are now available in Co-op mode, too. Also available are three new skins, these being a new set of robes for Palpatine, Kylo Ren's reforged mask, and Rey's yellow lightsaber.

While there'll be new challenges and events within the game, there won't be any further content updates, which signals the beginning of the end of support for the game. It's not quite over yet, though; the game is still hugely popular with fans, with the game still averaging around 500 concurrent players per hour.