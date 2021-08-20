Empire at War: Thrawn's Revenge mod gets huge ground rosters update

One of the most widely known mods for Star Wars Empire at War: Forces of Corruption has an update to the Imperial Warlord ground rosters.

The video below covers the reworked units including infantry, tanks and the walkers we know in the movies which were AT-ATs but are of course modified for the mod for the lore of the faction. The team have again demonstrated excellent technical quality in these models and thinking about the gameplay when introducing these units to get the balance of dynamic style of play in the mod.

You can check out Corey playing the new Warlord rosters in this video here and how they work in the campaign alongside what unit compositions you want to build to get the best combinations to crush your enemies:



