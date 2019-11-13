Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order details leak via datamine

Some extra details about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been leaked thanks to dataminers who have been rooting around in the preloaded game code before official release, and we have these details below, but be warned, spoilers ahead!

The discoveries were made by Redditor TheMastersSkywalker and Clonetrooper163 on the Battlefront modding Discord.

The leaks reveal a video from the game's files that show Cal's combat skills and force powers, as well as a full move-set, which features leaps and the ability to deflect blaster bolts.

He also has a double-bladed lightsaber, which you can see above, which apparently you'll be able to switch to in the midst of a combo, which is nice.

We also know some of the locations, which are named Bogano, Zeffo, Kashyyk, Dathomir, and a fight club on Umbara.

There's also files that refer to Darth Vader, so it seems that he'll also be featured somewhere along the road, but that isn't too surprising I suppose, as it was somewhat teased in officially released trailers.

The game releases on the 15th of November, but if you want to find out more from the datamine, check out the full reddit discussion here.