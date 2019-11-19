Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch fixes loading issue

There's a new patch available now for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and while we don't normally report on every small update and patch that gets released (cause we'd be here all day) - this one does fix an annoying niggle that several folks have reported with regards to load times in the game.

The patch fixes the issue where load times were much longer than expected, leading to a frustrating wait at times. It's not something that happened right away and does not seem to affect everyone, but I'd certainly noticed the issue and appreciate the fix.

There's a few other issues fixed, too. Dynamic resolution settings will now save properly, whereas before the game would seemingly reset the setting without warning.

There's also a fix for flicking textures that were appearing while driving the AT-AT, and also a fix for the arrow keys sometimes failing to work within menus.

While these are welcome fixes, some gamers are still reporting issues with framerates being poor, especially when on Kashyyk, although a lot of these issues seem limited to the console version, weirdly.



