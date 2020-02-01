Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sales could hit 10 million

The rip-roaring success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to be continuing a-pace, and it seems that the step away from first person multiplayer titles to third person story-driven action has proven more successful than anyone could have hoped.

Fans had been clamouring for such a game for years, and now it seems it was all justified. EA have confirmed that they anticipate the game to hit a whopping 10 million sales by the end of March.





This hopefully further demonstrates that a game does not need to be a multiplayer, microtransaction focused affair to be hugely successful for the company. EA themselves have even cancelled previous Star Wars games because they didn't believe a single player game would be successful.

The game was originally projected to have between 6 and 8 million sales, so it seems to be far exceeding expectations in that regard.

What did you think of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Let us know in the comments below.