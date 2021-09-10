One of the most popular games on GameFront with modders, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, is getting a remake, with the news being announced during today's PlayStation showcase.

BioWare won't be involved this time around though. The new remake is going to be developed by Aspyr, who also worked on the remastered release of Star Wars: Republic Commandos. It also ported Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast to Nintendo Switch, and has also previously worked on porting KOTOR to iOS, so they've got some history with the franchise and classic games already.

The bad news is that the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, at least when it launches. Lucasfilm Games did later release an update that promised the game will come to PC, although it's not clear if this will be after the PS5 release or alongside it - hopefully, the former.

According to Ryan Tredwell, the lead producer at Aspyr, the team are hoping to "give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases," by building a brand new experience from the ground up with the latest tech, matching "the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story."

There are even members of the original KOTOR team working on the new remake. There's no release date or time frame for the release just yet, with the blog suggesting the game is still in early development, but we're excited to learn more.