Star Wars: Squadrons now has the B-Wing and TIE Defender

Back in early October, EA released a statement suggesting that Star Wars: Squadrons won't be getting any new content post-release, stating that it didn't want to 'dribble out' new content for the game - but that all changed unexpectedly 3 weeks ago, with confirmation that new content drops were now coming.



Te first of these has now landed, and adds two brand new ships, the New Republic B-Wing, and the Imperial TIE Interceptor, to the roster of ships. They're alternatives to the Y-Wing and TIE Defender and will use the same customisation parts, but still, they look awesome.

The update is also bringing custom games and a new server browser, which will let you host custom private games, just like the good old days. GameFront Server, anyone?



