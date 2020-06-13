Star Wars: Squadrons will be revealed next week

Three months ago, a new Star Wars game, supposedly known as "Project Maverick," was leaked online thanks to a Twitter bot mishap. EA has now officially confirmed that the game is indeed real, and will be known as Star Wars: Squadrons.

A further leak this past week, this time on Xbox.com, showed a new, "Pilots wanted" image released along with a broken link to pre-order. It was quickly removed, but was there long enough for Gamespot, among others, to pick up on it.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

EA has now confirmed that they'll be officially revealing the game on the 15th of June. You can see from the artwork of the Tweet above, that the game seems to be some kind of flight action title, with both rebel and imperial pilots featured.

We don't know much more about the game currently, but we'll be sure to check out the reveal on the 15th. I'm personally hoping for a single and multiplayer space battle-em-up, though, something we've not seen for a while now in the Star Wars game franchise.