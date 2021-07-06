Star Wars: The Old Republic gets new expansion for 10th birthday

Believe it or not, its been 10 years since Star Wars: The Old Republic released, and it's still going strong, with a new expansion being announced to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game's release.

It'll be named Legacy of the Sith, and will be a free update for subscribers later in the year, likely around fall, as the game originally released in December of 2011. The new campaign will see players secure a "vital planet" for their faction, uncover the plans of the renegade Sith, and Darth Malgus.

You'll be able to solo or multiplayer this one which is nice, but be warned it has some of the "toughest challenges yet" according to the developers. There's one example of a mission that will be "a Flashpoint set in a mountaintop tomb on the remote planet Elom, as well as an Operation in the remains of a deep space research station." There's also a new feature coming, Combat Styles, that will let players pick a specific class story and mix it up with ability sets from other, related tech or force wielding classes.

This should make for some interesting new gameplay. There'll also be a bunch of fixes and enhancements, such as an improved itemisation and loadout experience, as well as a bump in the level cap to 80.