Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith is coming next month

There's a huge new expansion to Star Wars: The Old Republic coming next month, and it'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the game in style with an entirely new adventure on the planet Manaan.

Known as Legacy of the Sith, the DLC will take players to Manaan (which was also featured in Knights of the Old Republic) where they'll be investigating the activities of Darth Malgus, a renegade Sith Lord who you're no doubt already familiar with if you've played the game before.

The DLC will also include a new flashpoint, set on a snow-covered ice-planet known as Elom, as well as a new operation (which will come slightly later) named R-4 Anomoly. There's a whole host of returning characters from the main game too, as hinted in the trailer above.

There's a new update coming (regardless of if you own the new DLC or not) at the same time that will overhaul the game's combat system, allowing players to select different combat abilities from different classes from the get-go, rather than having to unlock an advanced class once they get to level 10.



