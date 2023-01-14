Starfield release date is altered on Steam ahead of exclusive showcase

Starfield is going to be conspicuous in its absence when the Xbox Developer Direct event takes place on January 25th. Still, Microsoft has promised the game will be getting its own, dedicated show in order to give "the proper amount of time" to fully deep dive into Bethesda's latest RPG.

And now it seems things are moving roughly in the right direction, as PCGamesN has noted that the game's release date on its Steam page has now been updated, with "2023" being replaced with "coming soon." Presumably, this change signals a release earlier in 2023, with most rumours suggesting the game will launch in the first half of this year.

As for when the exclusive Starfield showcase will take place, we don't yet know. Starfield is a new IP from Bethesda, the studio behind the popular Elder Scrolls and Fallout series of games, and I'm personally stoked to learn more about it.

As for the 25th of January event, there'll be some news on The Elder Scrolls Online, the new Forza Motorsport that I'm interested in seeing more about, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. We'll be sure to bring you any news from the event as it happens.

Starfield will be released at some stage this year and marks the first major release from Bethesda since Fallout 76 in 2018. Perhaps once it's out of the door, we can start looking forward to The Elder Scrolls VI or Fallout 5, hopefully releasing before 2030...