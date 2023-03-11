Starfield to Release in September with Fallout 4 Favorites System Confirmed

Bethesda Softworks has officially confirmed that their upcoming RPG game, Starfield, will be released in September. Director Todd Howard confirmed the release date in a brief video teaser that gave fans more glimpses of what they can expect from the game.

One of the most exciting blink-and-you'll-miss-it reveals in the announcement is that Starfield will bring back the Fallout 4 favourites system, which allows players to quickly switch between their weapons and equipment using a cross-shaped quick-swap menu. This is excellent news for those who plan to play Starfield on a controller, as it is a much smoother and more intuitive system than the clunky favourites menu of Skyrim or the radial-style menu of Fallout 76.

However, mouse and keyboard players may be a little less satisfied, as the Fallout 4 favourites system was not as easy to navigate with a mouse. But Starfield will likely allow each slot to be assigned to one of the numerical keys 0-9, as Fallout 4 did. If not, players can always rely on Starfield mods to fix the issue.

The Starfield subreddit has been abuzz with discussion about the favourites system and what it means for the game. Some fans are happy to see it return, while others are glad it's not using Skyrim's system. Many also discuss how carefully Bethesda chooses every frame shown in their trailers, knowing that the community will scrutinize them.

While fans must wait until June for another substantial look at Starfield, the brief video teaser has certainly whetted their appetites. The game is set to take place in a massive open world with over 1,000 planets to explore, and it promises to be a unique and immersive experience for players.

Overall, the return of the Fallout 4 favourites system in Starfield is a promising sign that Bethesda is taking player feedback seriously and working to create a game that is enjoyable and accessible for all players, regardless of their preferred platform. With the release date just a few months away, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to explore the vast reaches of space in this exciting new RPG.